Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile man accused of slamming girlfriend’s head on ground, choking her

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested for assault-domestic violence after he slammed his girlfriend’s head on the ground and choked her, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police say it happened in the 2400 block of North Buena Drive in south Mobile around 11 p.m. Thursday after the suspect, Gregory Contez Shepherd, 36, and his girlfriend got into an argument.

Shepherd’s bond hearing set for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jackson woman dies in Clarke County crash
Jackson woman dies in Clarke County crash
Mobile Police investigating string of shootings
Mobile ensures four shootings, six victims in bloody 13-hour stretch
'Shoot like a Girl' makes pit stop in Alabama, teaching women how to handle and shoot weapons
‘Shoot Like a Girl’ makes a pit stop in Alabama, teaching women how to handle and shoot weapons with mobile range
FOX10's Lenise Ligon, Jennifer Lambers visit schools for Read Across America
FOX10's Lenise Ligon, Jennifer Lambers visit schools for Read Across America