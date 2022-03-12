Mobile man accused of slamming girlfriend’s head on ground, choking her

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested for assault-domestic violence after he slammed his girlfriend’s head on the ground and choked her, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police say it happened in the 2400 block of North Buena Drive in south Mobile around 11 p.m. Thursday after the suspect, Gregory Contez Shepherd, 36, and his girlfriend got into an argument.

Shepherd’s bond hearing set for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.