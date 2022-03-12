MPD investigating shooting near Government Boulevard and Pleasant Valley Road
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating yet another shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday. Crime scene tape was visible outside a business on Government Boulevard near Pleasant Valley Road.
This violence comes after six people were shot in four separate crimes that happened Thursday and Friday morning.
