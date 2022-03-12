MPD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about Thursday’s shooting at Maitre Park that injured two people including a teenager.

Police arrested a set of twins who they said both fired shots during the altercation.

While talking to Mobile Police chief Paul Prine Friday afternoon, he told FOX10 that the streaming of that shooting might’ve been planned.

And as people on social media continue to talk about what happened, he’s hoping that more people come forward with information.

“I’ll be completely frank with you. I’m disgusted by it,” Chief Prine said.

Police say twins Allie and Consuela Jones are responsible. The two who are known on social media as “the famous twins” have over a million followers on TikTok.

Just feet away workers at a store heard the entire thing.

“I heard gunshots in the front and peeked out the door. We heard shots and looked out the door and they were shooting off that way headed towards Tillman’s corner”.

In the live stream, you see a woman firing seven shots while people run away screaming.

A 16-year-old girl and a woman were both hit but are expected to be okay. Chief Prine told FOX10 there could be a motive to the filming of that shooting.

“I think that it’s important to note that maybe in that particular incident that the video was intentional, and it was to gain attention. Either for social media or for some sort of reward whatever the case may be,” Chief Prine said.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight in the park. The twins are charged with assault.

As the investigation continues into what led to the fight, Prine told FOX10 the video has already played a huge role.

“It seems like especially with the younger generation, they solicit some type of following or gathering from these types of incidents. But nevertheless, that’s an unfortunate incident, but the video certainly aided in developing the identity of the suspects as well,” Chief Prine said.

After a bond hearing Friday morning, the twins are expected to be back in court on Tuesday.

