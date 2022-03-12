Preps underway for Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms as cold weather moves in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the stormy weather moves through it will usher in a predicted freezing cold snap -- not good for people or plants.

Daffodils... Azaleas... And tulips galore. On the cusp of spring -- Bellingrath Gardens and Home is now bracing for winter’s last grip.

“With the camellias that are so beautiful and so much in color right now... The full blooms would succumb to a frost or a freeze like that and possibly those that are trying to open now. But these ones that are little bit tight -- they’ll probably be okay,” explained Barbara Smith, Bellingrath Plant Recorder, Horticultural Display Designer.

Whatever the setback -- the plants and flowers always find a way to comeback.

“The azaleas pretty much the same story -- really tight buds -- maybe they’ll be okay -- probably not. If it freezes... now even this new growth is going to freeze too,” said Smith.

Still final preps are underway for Saturday’s 2nd Annual Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms. The stage is ready for the bands to play. You can expect 19 craft beer vendors serving up cold brew and of course a lot of good food.

“We are very much aware that Mother Nature has smiled upon us... In a Mobile way (laughs). But we are expecting a pretty good turnout for tomorrow,” said Jennifer Batchelder, Bellingrath Gardens & Home Events Program & Education Coordinator.

The waters on the coast already choppy -- a sign change is on the way. With the expected wind risk -- if you haven’t done -- it might be a good time to secure items on your porch or in the yard.

Meanwhile, the drastic up and down is nothing new for the Port City. Folks here continue to roll with the forecast.

“We’re kind of used to it because is changes from one day to the next. So we just roll with it -- however it is -- that’s what we do. Lee: Short sleeves tonight -- we’ll be bundled up tomorrow? -- Yes, I’m trying to beat the cold weather -- that’s why I came out today to buy some flowers,” said two ladies attending Art Walk.

Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12th. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

