Prichard business owner arrested, accused of selling customer’s car

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected scammer is behind bars, according to the Prichard Police Department.

Police arrested Brendon Jones, the owner of Express Auto off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to investigators, Jones allegedly sold a car, but the owner claims it was still his even though he left it with Jones more than a year and half ago.

Jones is charged with theft, forgery and falsifying documents.

Investigators said there could more victims.

