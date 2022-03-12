Woman’s house sprayed with bullets off Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile woman is thankful to be alive after her home was riddled with bullets Friday morning.

It happened in south Mobile on Driftwood Drive.

The homeowner, Ella Sutton, says almost every room in her house was hit.

According to Mobile Police there were no injuries, however.

Sutton says she was awakened early in the morning and all she heard were gunshots ringing out and her house filling up with smoke.

“I didn’t know what was happening, all I saw was smoke was everywhere,” Sutton explained. “I didn’t know if something was blowing up. My husband had to tell me to fall to the floor cause they was shooting!”

It happened around 3 a.m. and Sutton says it sounded like a bomb going off, a bullet coming through almost every room.

“The window, the walls, the top of the ceilings. They destroyed the whole electrical panel in the kitchen,” Sutton said.

Sutton says her neighborhood is normally quiet and she and her husband keep to themselves.

She doesn’t feel they were the target.

“Terrifying. I didn’t know what was happening. You know when you wake up and you, I had no idea. Me and my husband and this happening to us? I don’t think I was the victim,” Sutton said.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says whoever the target was, is still under investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing we have very little information right now but as time develops we will get more information on that and report it as it comes through,” Chief Prine says.

While Sutton works to repair all the damage left in her home, she wants people to put the guns down.

“Stop the violence, just simply stop the violence,” Sutton pleaded.

If you have any information on this shooting and what happened contact the Mobile Police Department.

