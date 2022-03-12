Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham

WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during a wrestling match in Birmingham in Friday.(KBTX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during a wrestling match in Birmingham in Friday.

Ewen said on Twitter that his C1 and C6 vertebrae were fractured, but there was no displacement , and that he suffered no damage to his spinal cord or any ligament damage. He said his injury will not require surgery.

Despite the injury, Ewen remained in good spirits, saying “everyone here at UAB has been great” and “if you’re gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kids get a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks at Touch A Truck
Kids get a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks at Touch A Truck
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting on Azalea Road
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting on Azalea Road
Mobile's largest yard sale held at The Grounds
Mobile's largest yard sale held at The Grounds
14th Annual BBQ and Blues Cook-Off held in Foley
14th Annual BBQ and Blues Cook-Off held in Foley
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting on Azalea Road
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting on Azalea Road