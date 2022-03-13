Alabama state trooper warns against drunk driving this spring break

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are driving to the Gulf Coast this spring break, you will likely see state troopers as you head down the highway.

They are on patrol to keep you safe and recommend you protect yourself by not drinking and driving.

“It’s very heartbreaking, you know, the outcome when people make those decisions to get behind the wheel,” said senior trooper Kendra McKinney.

She explains that drunk driving often results in fatal crashes. If a life is not lost, the victim can still have serious, life-altering injuries.

“It’s damaging to that person, to the victim and to that victim’s family,” McKinney said.

For Alabamians 21 and over, your blood alcohol content should not hit 0.08%. For those under 21, it should not hit 0.02%.

Still, if any alcohol is on your breath you could get in trouble. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it has zero tolerance for driving under the influence.

“If you have any blood alcohol content, you know, in the event that you’re pulled over and you come in contact with a law enforcement agency then you might as well go ahead and, you know, be ready to accept the consequences of your actions,” McKinney said. “Not only are you putting other motorists’ lives at risk, but you’re putting yourself at risk as well.”

That is why it’s recommend you call a cab or have a designated driver.

Once you arrive at your destination, you are there for a good time, but you should also understand the local laws.

Gulf Shores has a ban on booze while on the beach, and Orange Beach is warning underage Alabamians not to partake.

“We really won’t tolerate underage drinking,” said Ken Grimes with the City of Orange Beach. “The house parties, loud music, all those things, it’s guaranteed our police are going to come and we’re going to have a strong heavy hand.”

Regardless of if you are on the sand or behind the wheel, officials urge you to drink responsibly.

