Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms serves up great brew & music

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Locals got the weekend off to a great start with Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms. Guests packed the onto The Great Lawn for a second year.

“It was fun last year. The beer -- that’s the main reason. (Laughs),” one couple.

Several local artists taking the stage to entertain the crowd. First act was Kaylyn Muller. She was followed by Sean Donahue, Symone French & the Troo-Yay Troupe, and The Modern Eldorados closing out the show.

Still on a pandemic comeback -- these musicians are just glad to be back on stage.

“Lee: So what’s it like to be playing at venues -- big or small -- and back in front of a crowd? -- Kaylin Muller: It means everything -- I really missed being out in front of people and the interaction with artists and stuff.”

“Her musician stylings were amazing... I can’t stress that enough, especially on guitar,” said one man.

And lets not forget the “blooms” -- many experiencing the beauty of Bellingrath Gardens (the azaleas, tulips, camellias, and more) like never before.

“Because a lot of people just come in and walk through and have a really quiet and nice little walk and this has been a little more upbeat and letting people hang out in the gardens for a prolonged period of time,” explained Glenn Robertson, Bellingrath Gardens & Home Marketing and Public Relations Manager.

Nineteen different craft beer vendors were ready to serve. Among them: From Boston Beer Company, Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head; representing Mobile we have Braided River, Oyster City, and Old Majestic; and our neighbors on the Eastern Shore, Fairhope Brewing; From Birmingham we have Avondale, Ghost Train, TrimTab, and Back Forty; as well as Tallulah from Jasper, Alabama, and Old Black Bear from Madison, Alabama; Sweetwater from Atlanta, Georgia; Props in Fort Walton Beach; Chandeleur coming from Gulfport; Abita and Urban South representing South Louisiana; Catawba from Asheville, North Carolina; and Palmetto and Kings Calling from Charleston, South Carolina.

The chilly forecast -- ensuring all that brew is extra cold!

“The Samuel Adams -- ‘Wicked Easy’... That’s the best one so far. Lee: You’ve got a lot of tasting left to do. -- Yes, I do,” said one man.

“To be honest -- probably one of the best things to do. A lot of people -- they know the beer, they like the beer, they want to try different beers. This is one of the best ways to get out there and say -- hey this is what we got. This is where you can find it at the stores. Get out and enjoy,” said Chad Sutley, Fairhope Brewing.

And just like the music -- the beer also kept coming. Brewing group “Made by the River” here from the Carolinas.

“We make the beer that you’re going to have like five of... And feel great the next day -- and just easy drinking... I encourage you guys to try some before you leave because it’s pretty cool,” said Samantha McAvoy, representing Catawba from Asheville, North Carolina; and Palmetto and Kings Calling from Charleston, South Carolina.

A big thanks to following sponsors for making this 2nd year a huge success: Budweiser Busch Distributing, Harper Technologies, Fox 10 WALA TV, Alabama Power, TK101 FM, 96.1 The Rocket, Greer’s Market, Absolute Entertainment Production Services, Smith Dukes, Thames Batré Insurance, Blue Water Graphics, W.A.S. Design Inc., Boston Beer Company, Gulf Electric Company of Mobile, Palmer’s Toyota Superstore, Creative Colors International of South Alabama, Rock & Roll Offs, and Star Service Inc.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.