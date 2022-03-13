Chilly start to a Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Hi there,

I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

A very chilly start to the morning today! With many areas beginning the morning well below freezing. We’re seeing temperatures to begin the day in the mid-to-upper 20s and the lower-30s.

Don’t forget! Daylight saving time kicked off last night, and we “sprung forward”. Don’t forget to move your clocks one hour forward today.

Heading into this afternoon, we will see calm winds and an abundance of sunshine. Daytime highs will be warmer than yesterday, with many areas maxing out in the upper-50s. If heading to the beach, it will be a beautiful day! Plenty of sunshine with calm rip currents. Winds will be easterly around 10 to 15 mph.

An evening plans are looking nice, but chilly. Sunset will be later tonight, around 7 PM.

Starting off the week, we’ll see sunshine continue with temperatures back in the upper-60s. However, rain chances return Tuesday, with temperatures staying in the 70s into next weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

