Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seed Alabama Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Rutgers and Notre Dame on Friday in San Diego, California. They are looking to build off of their Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021.

The 12-seed UAB Blazers will face the Houston Cougars on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They are looking for their first NCAA Tournament win since defeating Iowa State in 2015.

The 15-seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face the second-seed Auburn Tigers on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers last tournament appearance came in 2018, when they made it to the Final Four. The Gamecocks are looking for their first ever win in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s an in-state battle in the opening round of the Big Dance‼️#FearTheBeak | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/e8wv7PpeuS — JSU Men's Basketball (@JSUGamecocksMBB) March 13, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.