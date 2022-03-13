Frigid temperatures have spring breakers bundling up on beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -Believe it or not, it’s spring break for some, but chilly temperatures had Gulf Coast visitors bundling up to stay warm, at least those brave enough to face the wind.

Beaches were nearly empty as many spring breakers headed inside, escaping the sudden chill.

“We were supposed to come to the beach and swim but it’s cold,” said one spring breaker.

It was a shock to the system with temperatures plummeting overnight. It’s a later than average freeze for the season.

“My eyes have been watering,” said Linton McClin. “The wind is what’s really killing it. The wind is blowing hard.”

Beachgoers were bundled from head to toe as they tried to enjoy what they could of their vacation.

“It’s a bummer that it’s not as warm as it was supposed to be,” said Alan Patrick, traveler from Tennessee.

Many people also not packing accordingly.

“I didn’t even bring the right clothes,” said McClin. “I’m lucky I had a coat. I had brought some shorts thinking I was going to be able to enjoy the weather, but it didn’t turn out right.”

Others, looking to the bright side, hoping to make the most of a frigid weekend.

“It’s cold,” said Cooper Mansell. “It’s cold, but it’s still a lot of fun here.”

