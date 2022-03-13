Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at officers during a subsequent chase in Alabama.

Decatur Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said in a statement that the incident began about 4:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a home invasion robbery.

When they arrived at the home, they found the homeowner with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The suspect had fled in the homeowner’s car, which was later spotted.

A pursuit led to Old Highway 24, where the suspect began firing at police. Several officers returned fire, striking him several times. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. His name was not released.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.