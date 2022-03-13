Advertise With Us
Mobile fire crews respond to Sunday morning fire

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire at 159 Union Avenue Sunday morning.

When fire crews arrived they observed heavy smoke coming from the attic and rear of the house. Fire officials state that there was one person in the home at the time of the fire. The occupant escaped the structure without any injuries.

The fire caused extensive damage to the attic and rear of the home. Fire rescue officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No further information is available.

