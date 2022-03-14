2022 Spring/Summer Consignment Sale at Kidz Klozet

The following information was provided by Kidz Klozet:

We are a semi-annual children’s consignment sale located right here in Mobile, AL. We have served the Mobile and surrounding communities for over 20 years! We pride ourselves on providing an effective and easy way for local families to buy and sell gently used and new baby and children’s items. We accept only the best children’s clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, and more for boys and girls from newborn to size 16. We open twice a year for our Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter Consignment Sales. We also open several times throughout the year for new clothing liquidation sales of children’s boutique items.

Our 2022 Spring/Summer Consignment Sale opens to the public this week!

- First Responders, Nurses & Teachers Pre-Sale Monday, 3/14 from 4:30-8pm. Must show ID for entrance.

- Charity Pre-Sale Tuesday, 3/15 from 9-10am. $5 cash at the door

- Open to the public

o 3/15 10-7pm

o 3/16 10-6pm

o 3/17 10-8pm

o 3/18 10-6pm (25% off all discounted items)

o 3/19 10-5pm (50% off all discounted items)

1616 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36609

