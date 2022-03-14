Accused murdered on the loose again, mother of alleged first victim speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer is on the loose again. A manhunt still underway to track down 22-year-old Trenteon King.

After continually being released on bond, the crimes he’s suspected of have gotten more rampant.

The mother of his first alleged victim said she’s disappointed he’s still on the streets.

“His life was stolen because of a senseless act of crime,” said Tiffany Means.

Means said King didn’t even know her son D’Anthony when he allegedly shot and killed him back in 2016 at a home in Theodore. Every day since then, the family has been fighting for justice, but King continues to walk free.

“It is so frustrating to go into the courtroom and see him get released again, and again, and again,” she said.

After making bond, King has gone on to be a repeat-offender. Since age 17, he’s been charged with murder, robbery, and assault repeatedly.

Most recently, he allegedly opened fire at M & M Food Mart Thursday night in Theodore, striking 2 bystanders.

“He should be found immediately,” said Means. “He should be taken off the streets immediately.”

For Tiffany, the last six years have not been easy. Justice for her son is still out of reach, with a suspect who she believes is above the law.

“Ok, you’re free to go and celebrate with your family while we can’t, but we still have to move forward everyday even though D’Anthony is not with us, and that’s the most hurting thing ever,” she said.

Remembering D’Anthony’s legacy and his dream to be a nurse in the Navy, she smiled with tears in her eyes.

“Oh my God, I hope King gets what he deserves,” she said. “I really do. I hope that he gets what he deserves, and it seems as if he has no remorse for life. No regard for life whatsoever. He should pay for each crime he’s committed.”

Tiffany urged the public to do all they can to find King.

Contact Mobile Police.

