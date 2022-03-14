Are rising fuel prices impacting public works, schools?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - How are rising fuel prices affecting things like utilities, public works and even school buses?

Mobile county public affairs Director Sharee Broussard said the county is monitoring the rising cost of fuel. However, that’s not the only thing impacting projects.

“Rising prices, as well as logistics and materials delays have impacted County projects for about a year now,” Broussard said.

And while no projects that have already been approved have been delayed. It could have an impact on future bids. Broussard saying the county will handle those as they come along.

“If new bids come in way over, they may not be awarded. We’re looking at this on a case-by-case basis and making decisions and making adjustments,” Broussard said.

As one of the largest economies in the state, the county said its fortunate to be on stable footing.

School systems are in pretty good shape too. When asked how gas prices could affect Baldwin County schools, we were told,

“We budget for fluctuations but bottom line buses are an essential function that is top on our priority list. Fortunately, we have a CFO who has been through good and bad times and knows to plan for both”.

Meanwhile in the city of Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson told FOX10 last week that due to the city’s budget, they expect the city to be fine when it comes to higher gas prices.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.