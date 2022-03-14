Advertise With Us
Climbing toward 70 degrees for afternoon high

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures have reached the mid 50s as of midmorning and we’ll finally climb back up to around 70 degrees later this afternoon. The good news is we shouldn’t see temps as cold as we got this morning returning for the rest of the week. Expect a dry and quiet day ahead, but clouds will increase as the day continues and then rain chances will start to ramp up tonight and into tomorrow. There is only a scattered rain chance for tonight, but the coverage of rain tomorrow will be around 80% with a few storms mixed in. Severe weather odds are low for now but we’ll keep an eye on the radar. Our next big chance of rain comes in on Friday. Highs will mostly be in the 70s with morning temps back into the 50s this week.

