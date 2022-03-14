Cold morning but rising to around 70 later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another cold morning out there with temperatures in the 30s as of 5am, but we’ll finally climb back up to around 70 degrees later this afternoon. The good news is we shouldn’t see temps as cold as we’ve got this morning returning for the rest of the week. Expect a dry and quiet day ahead, but clouds will increase as the day continues and then rain chances will start to ramp up tonight and into tomorrow. There is only a scattered rain chance for tonight, but the coverage of rain tomorrow will be around 70% with a few storms mixed in. Severe weather odds are low for now but we’ll keep an eye on the radar. Our next big chance of rain comes in on Friday. Highs will mostly be in the 70s with morning temps back into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.