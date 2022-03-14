Intruder on campus alarm sent in error at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An alarm message sent this morning to University of South Alabama students and employees was circulated in error and there is no danger on campus, a USA official said.

“The University-wide text message has just gone out,” said South Alabama spokesman Lance Crawford. “It went off during regularly scheduled maintenance. Again, there was no danger to anyone on campus, the alarm went off in error.”

