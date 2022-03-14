Loxley family left homeless after weekend fire

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A house fire in Loxley has left a family homeless.

The fire ripped through their home Sunday morning around 10:30 on Pecan View Drive.

Units from Loxley, Robertsdale, Silverhill, Bellforest, and Fairhope responded. It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Brian and April Sober believe the fire started in the closet of the master bedroom. A babysitter was at home with their three children -- when they smelled smoke. They called Brian -- a firefighter with Robertsdale -- who rushed over.

“When I got here -- I found it. It was in the closet in the master bedroom with a light fixture. I didn’t see smoke -- I seen flames. That’s all I seen,” recalled Brian.

Within a matter of minutes -- the flames took over. By time April arrived there was nothing they could do.

“I had got here after all of the firefighters had gotten here. So I could just see the smoke... I already knew,” said April.

The babysitter and their three children 2, 4, and 6 years old all made it out safely -- but nearly everything they own is a total loss.

“All my kids’ stuff -- everything. All the way from birth up... It’s all gone,” said April.

Surveying what’s left -- it’s still hard to believe.

“Lee: As a firefighter you’ve seen this happen -- did you ever think it would happen to you guys? -- Brian: No not at all. Like you are not promised tomorrow. You wake up... And actually and don’t think it’s going to happen to your own house.”

The Red Cross was on scene to help with the family’s short-term needs -- but with no renter’s insurance -- they are starting over.

“It’s kind of hard for me because I’ve never really asked for help. I like to do it on my own. It’s hard. Just throw it up in God’s hands really,” said April.

A GoFundme account has been set up to help the family. Click here if you’d like to donate.

