NOW Program with Pen Air Federal Credit Union

NOW applications will be available on March 24, 2022 and due on April 22, 2022. Those who are interested can apply online at penair.org/NOW.

NOW is a seven-month long program designed to guide three chosen families to the financial freedom they’ve been dreaming of. These families will be paired with a Pen Air Certified Financial Counselor, or NOW Advisor, that will lead them on a journey to lowered debt and increased savings.

The selected NOW Teams will be asked to document their journey via social media, video and blogs each month to inspire the community.

Points will be awarded to each family for percent increase in savings, percent decrease in debt, submitting blog and video content, attending Pen Air financial workshops, volunteering in the community, and meeting with their NOW Advisor. After seven months, the NOW Team that earns the most points during the contest will be awarded $5,000!

Anyone interested in becoming a NOW Team in 2022 can apply online beginning March 24th at penair.org/NOW through April 22.

Pen Air Federal Credit Union 1495 E. Nine Mile Road

Pensacola, FL 32514

850-505-3200

penair.org

