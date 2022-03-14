Ogbonna Soccer Training Camp

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Ogbonna soccer training has provided quality services to clients by providing them with the professional care they deserve. Ogbonna soccer training camps are designed to challenge every player, regardless of their skill level or position. Group training sessions and competitive scrimmages allow campers to learn from expert coaches who have experience preparing players for the collegiate and professional levels.

Ogbonna soccer training hosts a Two-day soccer skills clinic for boys and girls ages 4 to 19 years old. our coaches staff will ensure your young athlete will gain the technical skills & sport knowledge required for their next step into soccer. This camp focuses on Agility, kicking, passing, receiving, dribbling/ball control, and shooting/striking. By the end of the camp your child will have learned new life skills such as teamwork and sportsmanship, made new friends, and improved their sport skills preparing them for their clubs! The camp T-shirt will be provided.

For more information, visit this website.

Check-in starts at 2:30pm.

Time & Location

Mar 19, 3:00 PM – Mar 20, 3:00 PM

Sage Park, Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606, USA

