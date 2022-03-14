Police arrest man accused of shooting woman on Kibby Street in Mobile
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police released more details about a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday.
Investigators said the victim was in an argument with Levernon Wallace on Kibby Street when things escalated into a fight. According to police, the woman pulled out a gun and Wallace grabbed it and it fired. She was hit in the arm and treated for the wound.
Wallace was arrested on a charge of robbery.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.