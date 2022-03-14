Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of shooting woman on Kibby Street in Mobile

Levernon Wallace
Levernon Wallace(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police released more details about a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was in an argument with Levernon Wallace on Kibby Street when things escalated into a fight. According to police, the woman pulled out a gun and Wallace grabbed it and it fired. She was hit in the arm and treated for the wound.

Wallace was arrested on a charge of robbery.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oak Tree
Pollen Season Misery
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
University of South Alabama Moulton Tower
Intruder on campus alarm sent in error at South Alabama
1 killed in Bay Minette plane crash
Victim in plane accident at Bay Minette Airport identified