Police arrest man accused of shooting woman on Kibby Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police released more details about a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was in an argument with Levernon Wallace on Kibby Street when things escalated into a fight. According to police, the woman pulled out a gun and Wallace grabbed it and it fired. She was hit in the arm and treated for the wound.

Wallace was arrested on a charge of robbery.

