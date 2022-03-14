Pollen Season Misery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a brief chill over the weekend, we are on our way to spring-like warmth...

A lot of us love the warm weather, but with it, comes pollen and allergies.

“We’re hit with it hard. I don’t know if it’s getting worse every year or if I’m just getting older,” allergy sufferer, Steve Scholtes told us.

Scholtes said he struggles with pollen allergies every spring.

“I’ve gone to the doctor and gotten some prescription nasal sprays and things and they help some but it seems like anytime there’s a front that blows through different pollens come in from different areas and it starts all over again.”

Beth & Rodney Allen told us, it’s impossible to avoid.

“Our car is covered,’ They said. “It’s hard to get away from. If you’re going to be outside at all.”

Not the Yellow Gunk

Ironically, that yellow gunk on your car, isn’t driving your allergies. It’s what you can’t see that attacks your sinuses.

Unfortunately, it’s our big, beautiful oak trees that cause the most problems and bring us the most severe allergens. They come out in early spring and that oak pollen is very small. It gets into your sinuses and sticks in your clothing.

Pollen Allergy Tips

So, what can you do? First, limit your time outside in the morning when the trees are producing the most pollen. Next, frequent showers and clothes changes to remove the pollen. Lastly, talk to your doctor. There are medicines they can prescribe for you.

“Right now I’m doing good, but I know it’s coming. I know it’s coming,” Sholtes said.

Yes, it is, but being prepared could save you some misery.

