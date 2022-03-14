Wet Tuesday Expected

Rain returns in the forecast along with a few storms Tuesday. Rain chances are quite high at 90%. The best opportunity for rain is morning and midday.

The severe risk is Level 1 marginal. Instability is low, so widespread severe weather is not expected. The surface warm front should stay offshore and this pattern will keep the stronger storms in the Gulf.

The pollen count will remain elevated with the seasonal temperatures. A high risk of rip currents will be noted along our area beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. Spring Breakers and those visiting the beach need to remember to stay out of the water during red flag conditions. After a frosty start, things warmed up nicely on this Monday.

Mobile Regional reported a low of 33 degrees with widespread frost around the area. The weekend was cold also and brought a tied record low Sunday morning at 28 degrees. Temperatures stay near or above seasonal normal for the rest of the week. Rain chances wind down quickly Tuesday night. Things look nice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances do return Friday. We again clear out for the weekend with more sunshine and mild spring temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

