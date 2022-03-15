Advertise With Us
Bay Minette police arrest man for string of car burglaries

Officers now looking for more suspects
Dayshaun Scott
Dayshaun Scott(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette police connected a man to a string of car burglaries and need help finding more people who were involved.

Investigators said they received five calls Tuesday morning about the vehicle break-ins. Officers said they learned all of the cars were left unlocked. In one case, a 9 mm pistol was stolen from a vehicle.

After responding to the calls, officers said they spotted Dayshaun Scott getting out of a car parked at a home. When an officer tried to talk to him, they said Scott took off running.

Officers caught up with him and said they found the gun stolen from an unlocked car.

Detectives said Scott was responsible for burglarizing a total of six vehicles at five different homes.

He is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.

BMPD said Scott was out on bond for previous charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

Investigators believe other people were involved in the crimes with Scott. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-580-2559 or email anonymous tips to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us

