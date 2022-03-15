Bright Beginnings Academy hosts its Annual Golf Scramble

The following information was provided by event organizers:

It’s that time of year again!

Bright Beginnings Academy will once again put on our annual Golf Scramble, hosted at the Spring Hill Golf Course, on March 19th, 2022. This is one of our most cherished and anticipated events, and we are thankful for those of you who have played, sponsored, and donated in years past. This year our goal is to raise $20,000 for Bright Beginnings.

The deadline to register is March 1st, 2022 for teams of four. Space is limited to the first 25 teams, and the registration fee is $100 a person. On the day of the event, registration for your team will be open from 11am-12pm, and the tournament begins at 12:30pm.

Many prizes are available, so don’t miss your chance to have a great day of golf and support Bright Beginnings Academy. We hope to see you there!

For more information about this event, please call Bright Beginnings at 251-525-9105.

To register for the 2022 Golf Scramble, click here!

If you would like to donate to Bright Beginnings, click here, or to become a sponsor for the Golf Scramble, please click here.

The 2022 Golf Scramble will be held at Spring Hill Golf Course 4000 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36608

