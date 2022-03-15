City leaders consider master plan for renovating Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile city leaders are discussing an over $160,000 agreement with entertainment venue specialists Populous Architects for an improvement plan for the Mobile Civic Center.

“This is the first step in a process of looking at what it would take to renovate that facility and then repurpose it to attract different types of entertainment here in the city,” said Chief of Staff James Barber.

Chief of Staff James Barber says this is different than proposals that were discussed a couple of years ago that included demolishing the Civic Center and adding ideas like retail establishments, bars, and restaurants.

“Some of the discussion this morning is that would compete with the downtown entertainment district,” added Barber.

If approved Populous would work closely with ASM Global Mobile which manages the Civic Center to see what upgrades could be made to the existing building.

“The seating bowl itself how do they treat that. Along with just the entrance part of it the traffic patterns and things like that,” said General Manager Kendall Wall.

Part of the plan will involve feedback from those who use the Civic Center like the Mardi Gras organizations and downtown associations.

“They’re looking at meeting with a lot of the different groups, again, to get feedback from the public, to get feedback from the different users that come into the building and use it,” said Wall. “That’ll all come together as part of that master plan.”

The previous studies are not off the table, but the city hopes to use this new master plan to look at every option for the Civic Center’s future.

“I think that all options are open as we continue to look at what cost it would cost to renovate as well as to repurpose that area,” said Barber. “We’ll continue to have those discussions to see what the citizens of Mobile would like to see.”

The resolution is expected to be voted on during next week’s meeting If approved, the study is expected to last about 12 weeks once things get started.

