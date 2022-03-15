I-10 reopens after deadly crash near Alabama/Florida state line
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopened at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT diverted eastbound traffic off of Interstate 10 after a deadly crash just over the Florida state line.
The wreck happened at mile marker 3 in Escambia County. Drivers heading in that direction are being detoured to the Baldwin Beach Express and then to Highway 90.
