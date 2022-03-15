Greene & Phillips: Treatments After Your Wreck

After you’ve been involved in a traffic accident, you may be unsure of what type of medical treatment you may need. David Greene from Greene & Phillips is here to help clarify the different types of treatment that are available to you.

The first decision someone has to make after an accident is should they accept an ambulance. What should they know before making that decision?

- Severity of injuries

- EMT Check

- Cost

- Insurance

- Urgent Care.

There are definitely circumstances where an individual can’t really make that decision because they are coming in and out of consciousness or have severe bleeding. If the EMT is already on the scene, ask them to check you over. Generally, you want to play it safe, you don’t want to be in a position where you feel ok, but then black-out on the road.

We’ve found that if an individual does not have severe injuries, their best bet is to drive themselves to an urgent care center. These centers often have shorter wait times and can be a lot less complicated when dealing with paperwork later in your treatment and settlement.

If you make your way to an Urgent Care, what should you tell the doctor?

- Recount wreck

- Identify pain and discomfort

- Further medical care

Walk them through what happened in the wreck as you remember it, then make sure to let them know of any discomfort or specific pain that you are experiencing. Finally, if nothing is severely wrong ask if they would suggest any additional treatment like physical therapy or chiropractic care.

Talk a little about reasons you would want to go to a chiropractor or physical therapist?

- Physical Therapy

- Muscle pain

- Stretches & Exercises

- Chiropractor

- Similar results

- Doctor’s decision

Obviously I’m not a doctor, and that really should be a decision you make with them. But we see clients all the time with symptoms of whiplash, pulled muscles and a few weeks of physical therapy can really help alleviate some of the long term effects of those issues. The same thing with chiropractic care, it’s just a little different approach.

All this treatment sounds expensive, are there ways to keep the costs down?

- Hire Lawyer

- Letter of Protect

- No out of pocket cost

One really good reason to get a lawyer involved soon after your accident is that they can set up letter of protects, which are arrangements your attorney has made with the medical professional so you don’t have to pay anything out of pocket. The cost of their services will come out of your settlement after you have recovered fully from your accident.

Where can folks go if they’ve been injured in an accident and want to find out more information?

- Call or come by our office

- 300 2000

- Florida ST

If you have questions about any of this, please feel free to call our offices 300 2000, or you can stop by anytime, you don’t even need an appointment. We’d be happy to discuss what your options are.

