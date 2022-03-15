Mixed feelings on what to do with Alabama’s gas tax while prices are high

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At such a high price, the pain at the pump is real.

“My car, I used to be able to fill it up for like $20,” said Autumn Baxter.

Now with gas prices surging to record levels this month, the cost to fill up is adding up.

Baxter is paying nearly double to top off the tank.

“I live an hour away, I work in Mobile so I got to put up with it, but it is definitely eating up a little more of my money,” she said.

Since gas prices started surging, there has been talk about the state’s 28 cent gas tax. Some would like to see it suspended while prices are high, others see value keeping it in place.

“People are still recovering from the virus financially this doesn’t seem like something that’s ideal for people so I think it would be okay,” Baxter said.

“You got to find a solution, but cutting the gas tax if the bridges and the roads and stuff are not there it’s going to be more worse of a problem,” said Dwayne Smith.

That is how Governor Kay Ivey feels. She says she cannot suspend the state’s gas tax because of Alabama’s infrastructure needs.

“We’ve got over 1,500 new road and bridge projects on the way and that’s bringing economic development and safety to our families and communities statewide, I don’t think we could suspend it at all,” Gov. Ivey said.

Even if Alabama would suspend the state gas tax, AAA of Alabama says all of the savings may not get passed on to drivers.

“There’s no guarantee that every station will drop it by that amount, because all they have to do is just say, ‘We’re gonna drop it 28 cents, but we’re, then we’re gonna mark it up another 10 cents’,” said Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama.

There is also some talk about the 18-cent federal gas tax, but so far lawmakers in Washington have not made any headway on suspending that either.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.