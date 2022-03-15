Advertise With Us
Mobile Police Department announces locations for latest round of roadblocks

(FILE)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police announced another round of roadblocks for Monday, March 21.

The department said it will set up checkpoints at on McVay Drive between Navco Road and Dauphin Island Parkway and on Azalea Road between Pleasant Valley Road and Cottage Hill Road.

Officers will start the roadblocks at 5 p.m. and wrap up by 11 p.m.

MPD said 124 vehicles were stopped at the most recent checkpoint in January and two people were arrested.

In December, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told the people of Mobile to expect operations like this “to become the norm” here in the Port City.

