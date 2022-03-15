Orange Beach council votes to create city school system

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - In a surprise move, the city of Orange Beach voted Tuesday to create its own school system.

The measure was added to the city council agenda just a few hours before the meeting started. The vote to break away was unanimous by the council members and Mayor Tony Kennon.

No details about the plans for the system were revealed before the vote, and no public comments were heard.

In a statement, Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said, “We learned about this agenda item this afternoon around 4 through a public posting from the City of Orange Beach. We have had no communications with the city or any elected officials regarding such matter. We look forward to learning more about their proposals and actions after tonight’s meeting and later into the week.”

