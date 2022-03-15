Prichard water board members call chairman ‘dictator,’ liar

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Because allegations of financial mismanagement at the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board have become a criminal investigation, board members chose not to discuss the matter publicly.

Instead, board members talked about one another at their monthly meeting on Monday.

Board members John Johnson Jr. and Cherry Doyle accused board Chairman Russell Heidelburg of dishonesty and urged new leadership.

“Not only does our chairman operate like a dictator, he does not tell the truth,” Johnson said, later adding that he would pray for the chairman.

It would not be the last time that Heidelburg would be called a liar.

Board member Cherry Doyle echoed Johnson’s comments and accused him of excluding the rest of the board in decision making.

“For some reason, our chairperson thinks he is the board,” he said. “And he’s not. He’s one vote. Each one of us that sits up here is only one vote.”

At the behest of Johnson or Doyle, a sheriff’s deputy escorted two residents out of the meeting, and shouting could be heard from behind a closed door when the board met in executive session at the end of the meeting.

At one point, Johnson forced a vote for new leadership. But after a series of votes, with new board member Ernestine Moore providing the tie-breaking vote, the status quo held. Heidelburg remained chairman. Moore, who took office after the death for Ron Davis, is the new vice chairwoman.

Heidelburg largely did not respond during the meeting and did not have much to say about the criticism after it.

“Well, it’s not true,” he said. “So there’s nothing for me to say.”

The water system has been under intense scrutiny since a financial review ordered by Heidelburg turned up hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of questionable expenses charged to utility credit cards over the past several years. Those items include first-class airline tickets, hotel rooms and items from retailers like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

In addition, Mobile County prosecutors allege that the utility, though those credit card charges, paid for building materials that the water system never received.

Law enforcement authorities have charged former operations manager Nia Malika Bradley with theft by deception. She has denied the allegations.

Monday’s meeting originally was supposed to take place on Feb. 22, but a raid of the water system’s headquarters forced a postponement.

Deep divisions on the five-member board were front and center on Monday. Board members could not agree even on such mundane tasks as approving minutes from previous meetings.

The board did find common ground on one matter, voting unanimously to pay $542,594 in unpaid business license fees to the city of Prichard for the past two years. That is part of a lawsuit the city filed several years ago accusing the water board of failing to adequately supply city fire hydrants. The board voted to send Heidelburg and Johnson to participate in mediation with city officials, and board attorney Jay Ross said he is optimistic that the litigation can be resolved.

But the two warring factions were at odds on almost everything else throughout the meeting.

“Once again, I’m gonna tell y’all that we need a change with this board,” Doyle said.

Said Johnson: “Mr. Chairman will still be allowed to do what he wants to, when he wants to do it – to whom he wants to do it to.”

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, who has no direct role in the independent utility, defended Heidelburg. He said the board should find more consensus.

“It’s shameful that we find ourselves not really making a difference in the quality of life for the citizens in which we’re serving,” he said.

Katie Davis, one of the residents kicked out of the meeting, said she suspected something wasn’t right in the water system since 2018. She said she has tried since last year to get state officials to investigate.

“I wrote Steve Marshal, state attorney general; Judge (Michael) Youngpeter; the Ethics Commission; the consumer protection agency,” she said.

Other customers said they just want the board to address their problems.

“It’s sad. My water bill’s been sky-high – $150, $189,” said resident Samantha Williams. “And it’s just ridiculous. And they really do need to do something about this situation, because people can’t live like this.”

