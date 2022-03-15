Rain starting to exit the region

Rain is still around as of midmorning, but is slowly starting to exit the Gulf Coast.

Severe weather chances are dying off, and we may even get a few peeks of sunshine before the day is over. Most of the rain will be gone before the kids get out of school and you get off work which is good news.

If you have plans for the second half of the day, you shouldn’t have issues either. Highs will be around 70 degrees later today. Our mornings will stay in the 50s the rest of this week.

We go mostly dry for Wednesday and Thursday, before another big chance moves in on Friday.

