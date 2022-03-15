Recipe: Barataria Barbecue Shrimp

We’re gearing up for the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off! This fun, food-focused event supports the Child Advocacy Center. The festival took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but now it’s back in Downtown Mobile on March 26, 2022.

Mark Saunders and Paul Anderson are part of The Garage cooking team, which won the Cajun Cook-Off in 2019. They’re sharing their award-winning recipe for Barataria Barbecue Shrimp on Studio 10. Check out the recipe along with more information about the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off below!

Barataria Barbecue Shrimp

INGREDIENTS:

Shrimp 2 lb... Head-on JUMBO Shrimp are best.

For Sauce

Worcestershire Sauce 1 cup

Cane Syrup (or Alaga) 1 cup

Fresh-Brewed Black Coffee 1 cup

LA Style Hot Sauce ½ cup

Bourbon Whiskey ½ cup

Herbsainte (anise liqueur) 1 shot (1.5 oz)

Butter ½ lb (2 sticks)

Whole Black Pepper 3 tbls (cracked or course ground - in blender or spice grinder)

Whole Allspice 2 tbls (cracked or course ground - in blender or spice grinder)

Garlic (jar) 1 tsp

Shrimp or Fish Bullion 1 cube

Mixed Italian Herbs 1 tsp

Salt 4g-5g (approx. 1 tsp)

Lemon 1 thinly sliced

For Croutons

Baguette Loaf 1 (sliced ½” thick on a bias)

Parsley 2 tbls (finely chopped)

Butter ¼ Stick (2 tbls)

Olive Oil 2 tbls

Garlic 1 (small) clove finely chopped

For Garnish (optional)

Lemon 1 thinly sliced

Chives, chopped to matchstick size

STEPS:

Prepare croutons by arranging slices on a baking sheet. Mix butter, parsley, garlic & olive oil together in a small bowl and melt butter in the microwave. Brush the bread slices with the mixture and place in pre-heated 275-deg. oven for approximately 15 -20 min, until lightly browned and crunchy. Allow to cool (cooled croutons are crunchier and soak up more juice). Alternatively, croutons can be browned on a flat-top or charcoal grill.

In a LARGE skillet, combine all ingredients for the sauce (except butter and lemon) and bring to a rolling boil. Let boil for about 5 min. to allow the flavors to meld (and alcohol to burn off), add butter and lemon slices.

Once the butter is completely melted, add the shrimp (defrosted and preferably brought to room temperature) stirring continually until shrimp are fully cooked. Cooking time varies depending on the size of the shrimp. For Medium Shrimp, 5 minutes or less is enough. For Jumbo Shrimp, allow about 10-12 min. of cooking.

With a slotted spoon or spatula, remove the shrimp immediately from the sauce when they are done to stop (slow) the cooking process and not overcook. Note: if you need more than 2 lb. of shrimp, the sauce can be re-used again for another batch.

Serve shrimp (head-on) in individual bowls with a generous portion of sauce and a slice of lemon on top of the shrimp sprinkled with chives for garnish (optional). Be sure to have plenty of croutons for dipping; have a bowl for the heads and shells and PLENTY of napkins. This is a messy/fun dish.

EVENT INFO:

Downtown Cajun Cook-Off

Saturday, March 26, 2022

10:00am- 2:00pm

Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile, AL

Tickets: $10 at the Child Advocacy Center, Arrow Exterminators, & Olensky Brothers// $13 online at cacmobile.org // $15 at gate on day of event

Teams from some of the area’s best local restaurants and businesses will be cooking up your favorite Cajun dishes. You can sample as many as you want and vote for your favorites. There will also be live music and other activities.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center, which coordinates services for children who have been abused sexually and/or sever physically abused. The center is located at 1351 SpringHill Ave., Mobile, AL, 36604. You can find more information at www.cacmobile.org and their Facebook page.

