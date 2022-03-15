Recipe: Gnocchi With Italian Sausage and Tomato Gravy

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses Fresh Italian Sausage

1 white onion, finely chopped

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Roasted Bell Peppers

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Grilled Artichoke Hearts, finely chopped

½ 9.5-ounce jar Rouses Sundried Tomatoes, finely chopped

2 28-ounce jars Rouses Pasta Sauce

½ cup fresh basil, finely chopped

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound potato gnocchi, prepared according to directions on package

STEPS:

1. Remove sausage from casing. Place in a medium skillet with onions and break the sausage up with a large spoon. Sauté over medium-high heat until browned (approximately 10 minutes), stirring occasionally.

2. Place drained roasted bell peppers, artichoke hearts and sundried tomatoes in the skillet with the sausage and onions. Stir until fully incorporated. Add tomato sauce and bring to a boil. Add basil and Italian seasoning, then salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 1 hour. Serve over prepared gnocchi.

