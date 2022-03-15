Safety concerns on Schillinger Road lead to another speed limit drop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers on Schillinger Road are in for another drop in the speed limit.

Residents off Schillinger are hopeful the speed limit adjustment will slow drivers down because they said drivers can be reckless.

“You honestly can’t see what’s coming up that hill,” said Rebecca Thomas.

In the Windtree subdivision, residents said pulling out of their neighborhood is a nightmare.

“It’s very difficult to enter Schillinger Road from either direction coming out of the subdivision,” said Andrew Counts. “You have to be very, very careful. You have to get on, stay in your lane, and get up to speed very, very quickly.”

Counts is the president of the homeowner’s association, and he took his safety concerns to the Mobile County Commission. Since then, the speed limit has been lowered.

According to the commission, Schillinger from Theodore Dawes Road to Hitt Road is now 40 miles per hour.

“Oh, my goodness, I was so excited to see the speed limit drop,” said Thomas. “It is terrifying pulling out, especially if you’re pulling left.”

The signs are hard to miss. Flashing signs along the stretch warn drivers to slow down.

“I do think the speed limit signs have helped, the flashing signs they’ve put on both ends that show the speed limit and reducing the speed limit, some people have actually taken that to heart,” said Counts.

Neighbors said wrecks and fatalities unfortunately happen too often.

Back in 2020, 18-year-old Devinee Rooney was killed in a crash on that hilly stretch of road. Troopers said she was hit head-on.

Teenage drivers are a big concern for parents.

“We actually have two teenage drivers, and it scares me to death thinking about them,” said Thomas. “Every time they leave the neighborhood, I worry.”

The biggest message, slow down.

“That way there won’t be any high-risk situations, and everybody goes home safe,” said Counts.

According to the county commission, additional electronic speed limit signs will be set up along the route in the next two weeks.

