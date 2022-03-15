Spring-like pattern returns

Widespread thunderstorms have moved east with lower rain chances for the rest of the evening. A few isolated storms may pop up over the eastern side of the area this evening overnight. Patchy fog could be a problem overnight. We have the leftover surface moisture from today’s rains and a light southwesterly wind flow expected. The fog should lift by 8 a.m. Wednesday, followed by some outstanding weather. Wednesday and Thursday look warm, sunny and spring-like.

The pollen count will remain elevated with the season temperatures. A high risk of rip currents will be noted along our area beaches Wednesday. Spring breakers and those visiting the beach need to remember to stay out of the water during red flag conditions. We see yellow flag conditions Thursday, followed by red flags again Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances do return Friday. We also have some risk for strong storms especially Friday afternoon. We again clear out for the weekend with more sunshine and mild spring temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

