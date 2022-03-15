Two men stopped with fake ID cards, forged payroll checks plead guilty to federal offense

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men stopped in Mobile County last year with fake identification cards pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal offense.

Osbaldo Antonio Velasco and Jesus Velasco pleaded guilty to possession of with intent to use or transfer more than five false identity documents.

Both men were passengers in a GMC Yukon driven by Ruben Otoniel Morales, who pleaded guilty last month.

According to court records, a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy pulled the vehicle over on Nov. 18 after seeing it cross over the center line on Interstate 10. Morales told the deputy that he and the other occupants were on their way from Housing to Tallahassee, Florida, for construction work.

Osbaldo Velasco gave the officer a fake name, according to his plea agreement.

Court records show that the deputy smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding:

A plastic container with a rolled marijuana cigarette and three white pills.

A clip bag in the mapholder on the back side of the front passenger seat with several other plastic containers holding marijuana cigarettes.

A yellow hand towel containing a plastic baggie and jewelry bags containing white powdery substances and additional pills.

A stack of 51 forged payroll-style checks inside the center console. Those checks, made payable to various people, totaled $39,368 and corresponded to a Florida company and agricultural business.

Osbaldo Velasco admitted that nine of the fake ID cards belonged to hi, along with 11 checks that were made payable to aliases listed on the ID documents.

