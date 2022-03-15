Advertise With Us
Wet morning with showers, storms tracking into area

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a wet morning with showers and storms tracking NE into our area. Some heavy downpours are possible with rumbles of thunder mixed in. As for severe storms, the risk zone in our area is a Level 1 out of 5. The main threat will come form gusty straight line winds and the closer you are to the coast, you’ll have the better chance to find those storms. Most of the rain will be gone before the kids get out of school and you get off work which is good news if you have plans for the 2nd half of the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s today. Our mornings will stay in the 50s the rest of this week. We go mostly dry for Wednesday and Thursday, before another big chance moves in on Friday.

