Artist ‘Uncle Emmington’ on Studio10

Daphne native Em Kirby is excited to announce her new album, “Alphabet Soup,” released under the solo project Uncle Emmington. The eclectic 31-track collection of original songs is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and other platforms.

This prolific singer-songwriter, who accompanies herself on guitar and ukulele, has gained listeners worldwide with her initial release, the EP “Unoriginal.” The new album, also recorded at Dauphin Street Sound in Mobile, shows the evolution of her songwriting to a mature and multi-faceted level. “Alphabet Soup” features an eclectic mix of folk-pop tunes, voicing a range of emotions: love, guilt, anxiety, yearning, frustration, bliss, nostalgia, and more. From the lovestruck Mark In My Heart and Chemistry, to the anxious Holding the Match and No Cowboys Are Coming, to the introspective Words Might Remain and Daphne, they provide revealing glimpses into the artist’s mind and soul.

Guitar, ukulele, vocals and keyboard on the album are all performed by Em, with violin accompaniment on five tracks by fellow Daphne native Joseph Guarisco.

Em, 19, was raised in Daphne and graduated from the Alabama School of Math and Science in 2021. She is the daughter of Brendan and Kerry Kirby, of Daphne, and has a younger brother, Declan, 17. She will be performing a one-woman show at The Peoples Room of Mobile on March 19.

Currently a freshman at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Em is available for interviews by phone and online about her new release and upcoming show. For more information or an electronic press kit, visit https://emkirby5.wixsite.com/uncleemmington.

