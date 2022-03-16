Advertise With Us
Black Faculty Staff Association Education Summit at University of South Alabama

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Black Faculty Staff Association at the University of South Alabama will host its first Education Summit for underrepresented students at South Alabama on Saturday, April 2, 2022, on the Mitchell Center Lawn, East on the main campus. High School student who have been accepted into South can inquire about attending this event.

The University of South Alabama, 307 University Blvd., N. Mobile, Alabama 36688-0002

