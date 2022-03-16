Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop

The Azalea City Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in Mobile, Alabama, with a mission to provide opportunities for children and adults to explore the world of artistic expression through quality educational programs, recitals and performance opportunities that enhance self-confidence and encourage personal growth while strengthening academic and artistic skills.

BROADWAY STARS AND PROFESSIONALS COMING TO MOBILE TO LEAD BROADWAY WORKSHOP! – EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY FOR ASPRING YOUNG ACTORS IN OUR AREA -

Azalea City Center for the Arts, in partnership with resident program Sunny Side Theater & Drama Camp Productions, is excited to announce they are bringing an exclusive Broadway Workshop to Mobile, Alabama on April 9th and 10th. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will feature sessions for kids and young adults in three areas (music, acting and dance) with a showcase presented at the end. Classes will be led by award-winning and highly-recognized Broadway professionals. This unique workshop is made possible in part by a grant awarded to Azalea City Center for the Arts from the Alabama State Arts Council.

The Broadway Workshop will take place at the Azalea City Center for the Arts, 63 Midtown Park East, on Saturday, April 9th from 10am-4pm and on Sunday, April 10th from 9am-1:30pm. Space is limited, registration is required and cost is $125 per attendee. Catered lunch can be added on Saturday for just $10. The showcase will take place on Sunday at 11:30am and is open to the general public. Tickets to attend the showcase on Sunday are $10. Visit https://www.azaleacityarts.org/payments/broadway-workshop to register for the Broadway Workshop today or email director@azaleacityarts.org for more info.

FEATURED GUEST COACHES INCLUDE: Erika Henningsen - Best-known for her work on Broadway, originating the role of Cady Heron in the 2018 Tony-nominated musical, Mean Girls, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. She also won a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Breakthrough Performance for her work. She made her Broadway debut as Fantine in the revival of Les Mis rables, and was part of the original Broadway cast of Flying Over Sunset. Erika starred as Beth in the musical Diner, based on Barry Levinson’s 1982 film of the same name, with music and lyrics by Sheryl Crow. The musical, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, made its world premiere with a sold-out run at the Signature Theatre in Washington, D.C. She remained part of the production and its extended run when it was staged by the Delaware Theatre Company in December 2015. Other theatre credits include: Hairspray (Penny), Carousel (Carrie), Chicago (Roxie), Show Boat (Kim Ravenal), South Pacific (Nellie), FOUND (Becka), Dear World (Nina), Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Erika has appeared in films such as Interface, Bad Girls, Wide Awake and can be seen on Girls5Eva on Peacock.

Marc Tumminelli - Founder and director of Broadway Workshop. Most recently Marc served as the Dialogue/Acting Coach for the Disney film, BETTER NATE THAN EVER, directed by Tim Federle and starring Lisa Kudrow, Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, Norbert Leo Butz and Joshua Bassett. Marc is considered one of the top youth acting coaches in New York. Over 60 of his students have appeared on Broadway in shows including: Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, West Side Story, The Cher Show, Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Anastasia, Fun Home, Annie, Matilda and many others. Marc adapted the book, music & lyrics as well as directed the developmental workshop productions of the school editions of Zombie Prom for the Samuel French Inc. Flight of the Lawnchair Man, Curtains, All Shook Up, Spamalot, The Addams Family, Wind in the Willows and We Will Rock You for Theatrical Rights World Wide and EMMA! and Head Over Heels for Broadway Licensing/PlayScripts. He is the show creator, writer and director of MY TOWN: The new George M. Cohan musical for Inside Broadway. As an actor, Marc has appeared as “Eugene” in Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound at theaters all over the US. Other regional and New York credits include: “Yonkers” in Gypsy staring Patti LuPone and directed by Lonny Price, Marc is a member of Actors Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and is the host of LITTLE ME: Growing Up Broadway podcast for the Broadway Podcast Network.

Laura Oldham McCann - Singer/dancer/actor/fitness professional from Huntsville, AL currently based in Nashville, TN. Her favorite credits include over seven years of touring with Chicago the Musical and the Radio City Rockettes. She’s performed at the Kennedy Center, The Grand Ole Opry, 54 Below, Dubai, Tokyo, South Korea, and Taiwan just to name a few. She now teaches dance and Tai Chi at Bridges for Parkinson’s: a fitness/wellness center aimed at helping those living with Parkinson’s Disease engage, connect and discover hope.

Azalea City Center for the Arts

63 MIDTOWN PARK EAST

MOBILE, AL, 36606

(251) 272.9398

DIRECTOR@AZALEACITYARTS.ORG

www.AzaleaCityArts.org

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.