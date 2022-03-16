Expect sunshine to return this afternoon

After a foggy morning we’ll see sunshine returning for this afternoon and highs will climb to the lower 70s. Tonight, the sky will be mostly clear with a low just under 50 degrees.

Expect dry weather for St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow with our next big chance for rain and storms returning on Friday. There is a severe weather risk zone in place for that day. It’s currently a 2 out of 5, but we know that can change. We’ll keep you updated on changes to the forecast for the end of the week but plan now to stay weather aware.

Weekend weather is looking mostly sunny and pleasant! Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s every afternoon through the weekend.

We turn warmer next week with additional rounds of showers and storms showing up.

