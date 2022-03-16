Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Expect sunshine to return this afternoon

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a foggy morning we’ll see sunshine returning for this afternoon and highs will climb to the lower 70s. Tonight, the sky will be mostly clear with a low just under 50 degrees.

Expect dry weather for St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow with our next big chance for rain and storms returning on Friday. There is a severe weather risk zone in place for that day. It’s currently a 2 out of 5, but we know that can change. We’ll keep you updated on changes to the forecast for the end of the week but plan now to stay weather aware.

Weekend weather is looking mostly sunny and pleasant! Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s every afternoon through the weekend.

We turn warmer next week with additional rounds of showers and storms showing up.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
A foggy morning for the Gulf Coast
Early Morning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening March 15, 2022
Spring-like pattern returns