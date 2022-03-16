A foggy morning for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a foggy morning on the Gulf Coast, but we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. As for rain, there will be a few showers for the first part of the day, but not many. Overall coverage of rain will be 10%. Expect dry weather for St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow with our next big chance for rain and storms returning on Friday. There is a severe weather risk zone in place for that day. It’s currently a 2 out of 5, but we know that can change. We’ll keep you updated on changes to the forecast for the end of the week but plan now to stay weather aware. Weekend weather is looking Mostly Sunny and pleasant! Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s every afternoon with mornings staying mostly in the 50s, but mid 40s could return this weekend.

