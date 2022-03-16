Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

A foggy morning for the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a foggy morning on the Gulf Coast, but we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. As for rain, there will be a few showers for the first part of the day, but not many. Overall coverage of rain will be 10%. Expect dry weather for St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow with our next big chance for rain and storms returning on Friday. There is a severe weather risk zone in place for that day. It’s currently a 2 out of 5, but we know that can change. We’ll keep you updated on changes to the forecast for the end of the week but plan now to stay weather aware. Weekend weather is looking Mostly Sunny and pleasant! Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s every afternoon with mornings staying mostly in the 50s, but mid 40s could return this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening March 15, 2022
Spring-like pattern returns
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening March 15, 2022
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening March 15, 2022
Midmorning Weather Update for Tuesday March 15, 2022
Rain starting to exit the region