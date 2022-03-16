Forming city school system will be costly for Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Forming a new school system, as the City Council voted to do Tuesday night, will be costly – but, perhaps, less acrimonious than a similar split by Gulf Shores three years ago.

The Gulf Shores City School System did not come together until a court fight to resolve how much the Baldwin County school system would be compensated for the buildings. The 2019 law governing school splits in Baldwin, though, removes a lot of ambiguity. It requires a fixed sum based on the depreciated value of the buildings.

That will mean a hefty sum for relatively new school buildings, such as Orange Beach Middle/High School, which opened in 2020.

A Baldwin County school system source told FOX10 News that system should receive about $30 million for the assets that Orange Beach will take over.

The Baldwin school source said that assuming Orange Beach does not contest the buildings’ value, the process should be much smoother than the split with Gulf Shores: “It is not going to be adversarial.”

State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne), sponsored the legislation in order prevent a perverse incentive for school systems to take on a lot of debt when they build new schools. That’s because the compensation paid by new city school systems often involved assuming the debt on new buildings.

“The problem with that is that that debt was the only thing protecting those assets under current law,” he said in 2019. “Now, with the passage of this bill, there’s a clear delineation of what the depreciated value remains on those structures, and that is specifically what they, what they have to pay for if they choose to leave the system.”

The original version of Elliott’s bill also would have required a referendum in order to form a new school system. That would have meant Orange Beach voters – and not just its City Council – would have had to agree. But that portion of the bill did not become law.

