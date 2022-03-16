Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Healthy Living with USA Health: Doc Rock

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doc Rock is a “battle of the bands” event where at least one member of each band has an affiliation with USA Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite band and prizes will be awarded in four categories. Join us at Soul Kitchen for this inaugural event on March 31 benefiting research and critical clinical needs at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, Children’s & Women’s Hospital and University Hospital. Visit this website for tickets.

Doc Rock Event

3/31/22

Soul Kitchen

$25 in advance/$30 at the door

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/doc-rock

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipe: Taco Soup sponsored by Greer's Markets
Recipe: Taco Soup
2022 Spring Spectacular at University of Mobile
2022 Spring Spectacular at University of Mobile
Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop
Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop
Black Faculty Staff Association Education Summit at University of South Alabama
Black Faculty Staff Association Education Summit at University of South Alabama