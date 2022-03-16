Healthy Living with USA Health: Doc Rock

Doc Rock is a “battle of the bands” event where at least one member of each band has an affiliation with USA Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite band and prizes will be awarded in four categories. Join us at Soul Kitchen for this inaugural event on March 31 benefiting research and critical clinical needs at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, Children’s & Women’s Hospital and University Hospital. Visit this website for tickets.

Doc Rock Event

3/31/22

Soul Kitchen

$25 in advance/$30 at the door

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/doc-rock

