‘He’s supposed to bury me, I’m not supposed to bury him’: Family of man killed during Mobile Police chase wants answers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile family is torn apart in grief after a police chase in Midtown Mobile turned deadly Tuesday when the car Jamarcus Rogers was driving crashed into a tree.

“I’m empty just need him back,” said Linda Rogers, Jamarcus’ mom. “He’s supposed to bury me, I’m not supposed to bury him.”

Linda did not want to appear on camera, but she is still trying to come to terms with what happened. She says her son called her during the chase.

“When I answered he was screaming, ‘they’re chasing me they’re chasing me,’ I’m like who’s chasing you, he’s like ‘the police they’re chasing me,’ and I was like ‘just pull over just pull over I don’t want them to hurt you just pull over pull over,’” Linda said.

Linda and the entire family want to know how Jamarcus ended up dead. So far, police have only said they started chasing him near Springhill Avenue and Ann Street after seeing a group doing something illegal around 6:30 Tuesday night. After a short pursuit, his red Kia hit a police car and slammed into a tree near Lanier Avenue.

“We want to know what happened, we want to know if he was hit by one of the police cars and that’s the reason why he lost control,” said Jasmine Rogers, Jamarcus’ sister. “We just need some answers, they haven’t told us anything.”

The family says they hope to see the full report and police video of the chase so they can understand what happened.

They say Jamarcus was a good person who could make anyone laugh and that is how they will remember him.

For his mom, her memories will also include the final call.

“I don’t even have the words to explain the emptiness that I feel right here inside of me right now it’s like something is totally gone, it’s gone,” Linda said.

Not only does the family want answers, but they want to see some precautions put into place in the hope that pursuits do not turn deadly.

Police say Jamarcus had an assault warrant for his arrest.

